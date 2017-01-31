Dyowang aktor ni Maxine may balak ngayong tapos na ang Miss U By Jun Nardo Bandera

PLANONG yayain ng model-actor na si Marx Topacio ang girlfriend niyang si Maxine Medina na magbakasyon matapos ang pagsali nito sa 65th Miss Universe. Sa isang interview, sinabi ni Marx na hindi man nanalo si Maxine ay proud na proud pa rin siya rito dahil alam niya kung paano pinaghandaan ng dalaga ang kanyang pagrampa. “Ang layo ng narating niya. Sobrang proud ako dahil alam ko namang fighter talaga siya. Lahat gagawin niya para makuha (ang korina). Kahit hindi niya nakuha, proud pa din kami. At least tapos na, pahinga na. Lagi talaga kaming vacation niyan, lagi kaming on the go, so at least magagawa na namin,” pahayag ni Marx sa nasabing interview.

