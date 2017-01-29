Jake kay Angeline: Ang galing talaga niya, bilib ako sa kanya! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

PURING-PURI ni Jake Cuenca ang kanyang leading lady sa “Foolish Love” na si Angeline Quinto pagkatapos mapanood ang kabuuan ng pelikula sa ginanap na premiere night kamakailan. “Magaling si Angeline. Saka natuwa ako kasi binenta nila ‘yung pelikula na parang rom-com. Nagawa niya, ang galing. “Nakakatuwa ‘yung mga eksena namin kasi ang seryoso ko pero binabawi niya sa comedy. So, for me, wini-wish ko na makatrabaho ko ulit si Angge kasi parang feeling ko maganda ‘yung team-up namin. “Ang galing niya, nakakatuwa. Bilib ako sa kanya. Bukod sa pagiging napakagaling na singer ang husay niyang artista,” ang sunud-sunod na sabi ni Jake tungkol sa singer-actress. Dugtong pa ni Jake, “I can say that this is a movie that I’m very proud of at natutuwa ako na sinulan ko rin yung taon with this movie with Angeline and Direk Joel Lamangan. Nakakatuwa yung simula ng taon.” Showing na ngayon ang “Foolish Love”, kasama rin dito sina Tommy Esguerra at Miho Nishida under Regal Films.

