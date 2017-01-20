Pepe Herrera nag-resign daw sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano dahil sa problema sa kalusugan? By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

ISANG araw pagkatapos sabihin ni Coco Martin na si Pepe Herrera (alyas Benny) ang may gustong umalis sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano dahil pupunta siya ng New Zealand ay agad naming tinext ang aktor kung for good na ba ang pagpunta niya sa nasabing bansa kasama ang ina o bakasyon lang. May nabasa kasi kami na ang ginamit na termino sa pag-alis ni Pepe at mama nito ay “moved out” na ibig sabihin ay for good na sila sa New Zealand o kaya ay magtatagal sila roon. Naisip namin ang mga proyektong natanguan ni Pepe bukod pa sa mga follow-up project niya pagkatapos ng Ang Probinsyano kung saan siya talaga nakilala nang husto. Limang araw bago nag-text back si Pepe at ang sabi lang niya ay, “For vacation lang po.” Hanggang sa may nabasa na kaming health reason ang idinahilan ni Pepe kaya siya pupunta ng NZ at hindi niya binanggit kung siya o ang ina ang ipagagamot doon. May nagsabi kasi na magtatagal doon si Pepe at ang ina nito pero tatapusin muna niya lahat ng maiiwanang proyekto para walang problema. Balita namin ay may pelikula pang ipino-promote ngayon si Pepe. Kung anuman ang pinagdadaanan ngayon ni Pepe, sana’y malagpasan niya ito at makabalik muli sa showbiz dahil nakapanghihinayang ang kanyang talento.

