Relasyong Juday-Ryan pampa-good vibes; pero tinira ng mga inggitera

WHEN Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo posted a photo of her workout with her husband Ryan Agoncillo, most of her fans were jubilant to see their idol.

“From their posts like this it shows they aren’t only lovers but they’re also friends,” say ng isang fan.

“That is why I think they will last, nakaka-good vibes cla panoorin,” sagot naman ng isa pang supporter ni Juday.

But one guy wailed, “Wa epek naman, tabachingching pa rin hahahaha.”

Ura-urada ang pagtatanggol ng isang fan who said, “Such a nasty post! at least, Juday is working on getting trim. She isn’t letting herself go, at all, unlike some other celebrities who completely let themselves go.”

No, the fan is not body-shaming Judy Ann.

Actually, nakakatawa when people say na bina-bodyshame ng isang basher ang isang matabang babae.

When someone let her body to BLOAT to pig or elephant proportion, ang ibang tao ba ang may kasalanan noon?

The thing is, some people are not used to UPRONT individuals. That’s the sad fact of life.

Kapag sinabihan ang isang tao na mataba siya ay tiyak na magagalit siya. But come to think of it, sino at ano ba ang may kasalanan sa kanyang pagtaba? Ang food ba? Ang appetite ba? Ang gluttony ba niya?

Wala namang ibang tao ang dapat sisihin ng isang individual sa kanyang pagtaba kundi ang kanyang sarili, right? Kung mataba ka, mataba ka. Period!!!