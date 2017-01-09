Kate Valdez susunod sa yapak ni Glaiza bilang palabang bida-kontrabida Bandera

FINALLY, isang bonggang transformation ang ginawa sa karakter ng Kapuso youngstar na si Kate Valdez sa GMA Telebabad series na Encantadia after 24 Oras. Ipinakita na kasi siya bilang si Mira na naka-warrior costume. Maraming netizens ang natuwa dahil tila magkahawig na magkahawig sila ng kanyang ina na si Pirena, na ginagampanan ng Kapuso actress na si Glaiza de Castro. Kuhang-kuha rin daw ni Kate ang mga pailalim at palabang tingin ni Glaiza na talagang nakakasindak. Mukhang alam na rin ng Encantadiks kung saan pupunta ang career ng magaling na aktres. Komento nga ng isang follower ni Kate sa social media, “Good job, Kate! Way to go!!! Break a leg! Ikaw na ang susunod sa yapak ng ina mong si Pirena!”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.