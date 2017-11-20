Agree or disagree: Mocha Uson may puso para sa Pinoy By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

KUMBINSIDO si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na magandang kandidato sa 2019 elections si Presidential Communications Assistant Sec. Mocha Uson. Ayon kay Alvarez personal choice niya si Uson at inamin na ang kanyang mga inilalabas na pangalan ay pinagpipilian pa. “Lahat ng mga ibinigay ko sa inyo na listahan, ito ay mga temporary list. Pero ako, I really believe na Mocha would be a very good candidate,” ani Alvarez. Sinabi ni Alvarez na naniniwala rin siya na si Uson ay mayroong puso para sa mga Pilipino. “Para sa akin, I think she has a genuine heart for the Filipino people.” Ayon kay Alvarez si Pangulong Duterte, bilang chairman ng PDP-Laban ang pinal na magdedesisyon kung sino ang nasa final lineup ng kanilang senatorial slate sa 2019 elections.

