Tumbok Karera Tips, November 19, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Eyeshot; TUMBOK – (6) Cleave Ridge/Magic Square; LONGSHOT -(3) Milky Way/Guel Mi
Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Kundiman; TUMBOK – (1) Gee’s Prize; LONGSHOT – (4) Cost Less
Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Song Of Songs; TUMBOK – (3) Kapayapaan; LONGSHOT – (2) Katana
Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Gintong Lawin; TUMBOK – (1) Tit For Tat; LONGSHOT – (7) Noble Run
Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Graf; TUMBOK – (8) The Legend; LONGSHOT – (9) Jenny’s Cat/Dragon Fire
Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Eugene Onegin/Heiress Of Hope; TUMBOK – (5) Our Meteor; LONGSHOT -(2) Daiquiri Lass
Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Iba Ang Swerte Ko; TUMBOK – (8) Big Scoop/Real Steel; LONGSHOT – (4) Miss Rosario
Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Indiana Sky; TUMBOK – (2) Mutyanangkalyos; LONGSHOT – (6) Cathy’s Choice
Race 9 : PATOK – (2) New Empire; TUMBOK – (1) Calm Like Dew; LONGSHOT – (6) Heart And Soul/King Polonius
Race 10 : PATOK – (6) Spectreoftheknight; TUMBOK -(1) Wow Jazziee; LONGSHOT – (9) Runaway Champ
Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Flash Dance; TUMBOK – (6) Jersy Savings; LONGSHOT – (5) Mika Mika Mika
Race 12 : PATOK – (7) Big Bad John; TUMBOK – (6) Boy Paradise; LONGSHOT – (8) Little Kitty
Race 13 : PATOK – (1) My Priviledge; TUMBOK – (3) Peace Warrior; LONGSHOT – (7) Fantastic Red
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94