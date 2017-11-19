Tumbok Karera Tips, November 19, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Eyeshot; TUMBOK – (6) Cleave Ridge/Magic Square; LONGSHOT -(3) Milky Way/Guel Mi

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Kundiman; TUMBOK – (1) Gee’s Prize; LONGSHOT – (4) Cost Less

Race 3 : PATOK – (1) Song Of Songs; TUMBOK – (3) Kapayapaan; LONGSHOT – (2) Katana

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Gintong Lawin; TUMBOK – (1) Tit For Tat; LONGSHOT – (7) Noble Run

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Graf; TUMBOK – (8) The Legend; LONGSHOT – (9) Jenny’s Cat/Dragon Fire

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Eugene Onegin/Heiress Of Hope; TUMBOK – (5) Our Meteor; LONGSHOT -(2) Daiquiri Lass

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Iba Ang Swerte Ko; TUMBOK – (8) Big Scoop/Real Steel; LONGSHOT – (4) Miss Rosario

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Indiana Sky; TUMBOK – (2) Mutyanangkalyos; LONGSHOT – (6) Cathy’s Choice

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) New Empire; TUMBOK – (1) Calm Like Dew; LONGSHOT – (6) Heart And Soul/King Polonius

Race 10 : PATOK – (6) Spectreoftheknight; TUMBOK -(1) Wow Jazziee; LONGSHOT – (9) Runaway Champ

Race 11 : PATOK – (2) Flash Dance; TUMBOK – (6) Jersy Savings; LONGSHOT – (5) Mika Mika Mika

Race 12 : PATOK – (7) Big Bad John; TUMBOK – (6) Boy Paradise; LONGSHOT – (8) Little Kitty

Race 13 : PATOK – (1) My Priviledge; TUMBOK – (3) Peace Warrior; LONGSHOT – (7) Fantastic Red

