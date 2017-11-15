Braso ng MRT rider naikabit na Inquirer

NAIKABIT ng mga doktor ang naputol na braso ng 24-anyos na babae na nahulog sa riles ng Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) Martes ng hapon.

Ani Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez, oobserbahan si Angeline Fernando hanggang Biyernes matapos ang isinagawang operasyon kaninang umaga.

Naputol ang braso ni Fernando matapos mahulog sa pagitan ng pangalawa at pangatlong bagon sa northbound platform sa Ayala station.

Ayon sa mga magulang ni Fernando, bago ang aksidente ay nakakaranas na ang anak ng pagkahilo, lalo na kapag maraming tao.

Nangako si Chavez na sasagutin ng MRT-3 ang lahat ng gastos ni Fernando sa ospital.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.