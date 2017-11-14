Sonic weapon ginamit sa pagbuwag sa nagrarally By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinaiimbestigahan ng isang solon ang paggamit umano ng sonic weapon ng pulisya upang buwagin ang hanay ng mga nagrarally laban kay US President Donald Trump sa ASEAN Summit.

Ayon kay Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate mayroong Long Range Acoustic Device ang pulisya na nakapaglalabas ng tunog na masakit sa tenga.

“Based on a study, more than 1 second of exposure to a 121 decibel noise could cause ringing in the ears, headaches and even vertigo. But the LRAD is said to generate 137-140 decibels and it was used for several minutes during the rally,” ani Zarate.

Maghahain umano ang Makabayan bloc ng resolusyon sa Kamara de Representantes upang maimbestigahan hindi lamang ang bayolenteng pagbuwag sa hanay ng mga nagpoprotesta at ang paggamit ng sonic weapon na binansagan ni Zarate na ‘inhumane’ dahil sa permanenteng epekto nito sa tao.

“What is worse though is that they did not even consider the damage it would also do to their policemen, the bystanders and the patients in the Philippine General Hospital,” ani Zarate. “This dispersal should be investigated, especially the source and funding of this fascist device.”

