Mariel De Leon bigong makapasok sa Top 15 ng Miss International By Djan Magbanua

HINDI pinalad na magkaroon ng back-to-back win ang Pilipinas sa Miss International 2017 matapos hindi makasama sa top 15 ang pambato ng bansa na si Mariel De Leon. Matapos ng isang mahabang break, inanunsyo ang 15 mga bansa na uusad sa kung sino ang kokoronahang bagong Miss International 2017. Hindi natawag ang Pilipinas. Ang patimpalak ay ginanap sa Tokyo, Japan. Pasok sa top 15 sina Miss Curacao, Miss Venezuela, Miss Slovakia, Miss United Kingdom, Miss Ghana, Miss Honduras, Miss Japan, Miss Ecuador, Miss Finland, Miss Laos, Miss Indonesia, Miss Panama, Miss Thailand, Miss Australia, at Miss South Africa. Bago ito, naging controversial sa bansa si Mariel dahil sa mga maaanghang na opinyon nito na ipinost sa kanyang social media account, kabilang na ang pag-atake niya sa administrasyong Duterte. Dahil dito maraming humanga sa kanya, at umani rin siya ng sangkaterbang basher.

