MRT nasira na naman

Nasira nanaman kahapon ng tren ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3. Nasira nanaman kahapon ng tren ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Shaw Boulevard station north bound alas-7:34 ng umaga. Ito na ang ika-14 na beses na nasira ang tren ng MRT ngayong buwan. Upang mabawasan ang pila sa MRT ay pumapasada ang mga point to point buses— o mga bus na may piling hihintuan at hindi magpapasakay ng pasahero sa gitna ng biyahe.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.