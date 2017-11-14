Kinita ng Kris Aquino charity bazaar mapupunta sa PGH-Cancer Institute

HINDI nawawala ang mga ngiti sa labi ni Kris Aquino dahil sunud-sunod ang dating ng blessings sa kanyang buhay ngayon.

Halos araw-araw ang photo shoot niya para sa mga bago at dati na niyang product endorsements na nasusubaybayan naman ng netizens sa kanyang internet/web show.

Tulad na lang ng latest post niyang, “How wonderful it was to be back at work & to be welcomed w/ so much warmth & affection. Thank you @bayerofficial & 1 of my favorites @mercurydrugph for an informative & still super fun webisode shoot.”

Bukod dito ay nakatanggap din siya ng magandang balita kamakailan. Ayon sa award-winning TV host ang kinita ng kanyang Kris Aquino Pop-Up Charity Bazaar for Pediatric Cancer Patients na ginanap sa Brixton Building, Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City noong Okt. 23-26 ay mapupunta sa PGH.

Post ni Kris sa kanyang social media account (mensahe mula sa taga-PGH), “The amount will be spent improving the facilities of pediatric cancer patients in the Cancer Institute of Philippine General Hospital which sees average of 60 patients 3x a week or around 180 patients a week (I felt all of you should know where funds would be utilized).”

Kaya naman mas ganadong magtrabaho ngayon ang Queen of All Media dahil marami rin siyang natutulungan at nai-inspire ng ibang tao.

Samantala, nitong Linggo, Nob. 12 ay nagkaroon uli ng photo shoot si Kris para sa isa pa niyang endorsement na hindi niya binanggit kung anong produkto.

“Some of you were asking what song in #Reputation I’m liking- so far it’s a working Sunday, new endorsement print shoot today. So very grateful for this new blessing. God bless you all,” aniya.

Na sinundan pa ng, “If you ever wonder- how has this girl stayed strong when everything that could possibly break a person has already happened to her & been used to attack her- here’s the most obvious & truthful answer- even when she was just a baby, learning to stand up & take her first tentative steps, she always knew she had the strongest, most loving arms to catch her in case she fell- she had her mother.

“So here’s a loving embrace of solidarity to all Moms reading this. Today was 1 of those days I wished my mom was still around because she’d have been proud that her baby hadn’t given up & another new blessing from God had arrived.

“I’ve always said I miss my mom most whenever there are new projects & endorsements because she always used to tell me these were fruits of my hard work, discipline, and credibility & nobody could ever take that away from me. Today was for her. And today was for Kuya & Bimb.

“Good night from a tired but fulfilled mama who knows that her children’s well-being comes from her also loving & taking good care of herself,” pagtatapos ni Kris.