Netizens kay Mocha: Mahiya ka naman, mag-resign ka na! By Alex Brosas Bandera

LAIT lang ang inabot ni Mocha Uson when UP College of Communication Associate Prof. Danilo Arao dissected the PCOO Assistant Secretary’s letter requesting for the re-classification of a website’s media accreditation. Ang daming nakitang mali ni Professor Arao sa letter ni Mocha kaya naman lait to death ang netizens kay Mocha. “Dito ako bilib na bilib kay Mocha, kahit saksakan na sya ng tanga, di pa din nya alam. Hahaha!!!” “Unfit assec. Ilang beses na cya nagkakamali pero sige pa rin ng sige. Hay naku kung ako sya matunaw ako sa hiya. Mag resign na kasi!” “Puro kabalbalan pinaggagawa, gustong gawin ni Mocha maging Trolls nya ang mga media orgs. Kontrolin kung ano Lang ang ibabalita. Puro kagandahan at Fake news. Allergic sa katotohanan itong si Mocha!” “Spacing incorrect from letterhead down to date and inside address and she never had a salutation, shows no respect to her boss Martin Andanar.” “Kung hindi man siya tanggalin ni PDuterte, tamaan naman sana ng hiya at magresign na!”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.