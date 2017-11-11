‘Papayag na lang ba tayo na bastusin ng dating bold starlet?’

NANG pinanood ko ang latest video ni Mocha Uson about her apologies sa ilang mainstream media na nasaktan niya, medyo natuwa ako.

The fact na nakikiusap siya to find daw in their hearts sana to forgive her, it was okay na sana until I saw the midpart kung saan tumalak na naman siya sa tatlong major mainstream media – Rappler, Inquirer and ABS-CBN and calling them as basura. Nanayo ang balahibo ko at lalong nagalit sa dating bold dancer na ito.

Ano na naman kaya ang nakain niya at lumakas na naman ang apog para mang-away sa tatlong higanteng media companies na ito? She was obviously power-tripping. Ganoon ba pag dikit sa pangulo, kailangang abusuhin?

OA na OA siya sa katapangang wala sa lugar. Ni hindi nga niya ma-spell nang tama ang Malacañang Press Corps. Kapal din, di ba?

Feeling ko nabastos din ako in a way dahil I work for DZMM which is the radio arm ng ABS-CBN and of course sa Bandera na sister-newspaper ng Inquirer. But I am speaking for myself, sarili kong opinyon lang ito dahil the nerve to wage war against their critics.

Ano ba ang feeling ni Mocha? That she is mightiest and most credible? Punye***a! Ano bang alam ng babaeng iyan sa pagsusulat at pagsasahimpapawid? Sarap kutusan, di ba?

Nakakalungkot lang isipin na ang administrasyong ito ay hinahati ang sambayanan, instead of uniting the country ay hinati nila at pinag-aaway.

Hanggang kailan ito matatapos? Matagal pa kasi ang four and 1/2 years kaya nakakabuwisit isipin. So paano na lang ito? Mananahimik na lang ba tayo? Papayag na lang tayong bastusin ng isang bold starlet na nilagyan ng posisyon sa pamahalaan pero lagi namang palpak. Bwisit na buhay ito, oo.