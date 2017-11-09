Singil ng Meralco tataas

Tataas ng P0.34 kada kilowatt hour ang singil ng Manila Electric Company ngayong buwan. Nangangahulugan ito ng dagdag na P68.72 sa mga kumokonsumo ng 200 kilowatt hour bawat buwan. Aabot naman sa P103.08 ang dagdag bayarin ng gumagamit ng 300 kWh, P137.44 sa 400 kWh at P171.79 sa 500 kWh. Ang taas singil ay bunsod ng pagtaas ng generation charge na umaabot sa P0.19 kada kWh. Tumaas ang generation charge dahil sa paghina ng piso kontra dolyar. Nagkakahalaga na ng P9.63 ang kada kiloWatt hour.

