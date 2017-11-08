Christian Bables pasok sa bagong serye ni Echo

HALOS dalawang beses sa isang buwan pala mag-launch ang CityMall Cinema para mas maraming kababayang nakatira sa probinsya ang makapanood ng mga pelikulang produced ng Star Cinema.

Katulad noong Set. 1, kasalukuyang palabas that time ang “Love You To The Stars And Back” nina Joshua Garcia at Julia Barretto kaya sila ang naging special guests sa launching ng CityMall Cinema Imus, Cavite.

Sinundan naman ito noong Set. 29 sa CityMall Consolacion Cebu kung saan sumabay sa showing ng “Last Night” kaya si Piolo Pascual ang naging special guest sa event. Sumunod na nagbukas ang Citymall Tagum Davao noong Okt. 20.

At nitong nagdaang Biyernes, Nob. 3 ay ang Citymall Cinema sa Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija ang binuksan at ang dalawang kasama sa cast ng “The Ghost Bride” na sina Christian Bables at Kakai Bautista ang guest stars at nag-cut ng ribbon kasama sina Mayor Marita Angeles, Vice Mayor Boyet Angeles at CityMall head for Corporate Affairs Jonathan Umali.

Ang partnership ng ABS-CBN at Star Cinema sa community mall developer CityMall Commercial Centers ay magandang hakbang para sa mga kababayang mahilig manood ng sine.

Sa nakaraang contract signing ng nasabing mall at ABS-CBN President na si G.Carlo Katigbak ay sinabi nitong, “In our partnership with them I’m happy to say that our movies will now be made available in areas where they weren’t available before.”

Samantala, suhestiyon naman ng Star Cinema big boss na si Malou Santos, dapat provincial rate ang bayad sa sine (sa halagang P150) kumpara sa Metro Manila na umaabot sa P280.

Target ng CityMall na nakapagbukas ng mahigit 100 cinema hanggang sa taong 2020.

Speaking of Christian Bables, inamin niyang excited siya sa bago niyang teleserye sa ABS-CBN na may titulong Love Will Lead You Back. Gaganap siya bilang may-ari ng kumpanyang pinapasukan ni Jericho Rosales.

Wala pang masyadong detalyeng ibinigay si Christian sa karakter niya sa Love Will Lead You Back pero ang sinigurado niya ay kailangan niyang magpatubo ng balbas at hindi pa rin niya masabi kung kontrabida ang papel niya.

Anyway, dalawa lang pala sila ni Kim Chiu ang lumipad sa Nepal para kunan ang ilang highlights sa “The Ghost Bride” kabilang na ang pagpapakasal ni Kim sa patay at ang eksena para mawala na ang sumpa.