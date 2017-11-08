Jolina buntis sa ikalawang baby nila ni Mark: Kuya na po si Pele!!! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

BUNTIS sa ikalawang anak nila ni Mark Escueta ang singer-actress-TV host na si Jolina Magdangal. Ito ang inanunsyo ni Jolens sa morning show na Magandang Buhay. “Yes, 9 weeks na po ako at kuya na po si Pele. Thank you, Lord. Thank you talaga,” aniya. Dagdag pa ng mommy ni Pele, “Sobrang pinag-pray po namin ito at saka sobrang saya ko para kay Pele, hindi lang para sa aming mag-asawa kung hindi para kay Pele. Two months na po mga kaibigan, thank you so much.”

