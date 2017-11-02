Ritz bumigay sa halikan nila ni Paulo sa ‘Promise Of Forever’ By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NAPANOOD namin ang love scenes nina Paulo Avelino (bilang si Nicholas) at Ritz Azul (as Sophia) sa seryeng The Promise Of Forever na ipinalabas nitong Biyernes. Ito pala ‘yung sinasabi ng dalaga na sobrang inalalayan siya ng aktor sa mga eksena kaya walang nakitang maselang bahagi ng kanyang katawan. Ang ganda ng pagkakakuha simula sa kissing scene hanggang sa napunta na sila sa kama at halatang hindi pa nga marunong mandaya ng halik si Ritz dahil siguro sa utos ng direktor kaya lapat na lapat ang mga labi nila ni Paulo at bumuka pa. Bigla tuloy naming naalala na nu’ng presscon ng The Promise Of Forever ay halatang mas palagay at close sina Paulo at Ritz dahil siguro sa eksenang iyon na hindi malilimutan ng dalaga dahil nga first time niyang gawin ito at ang aktor pa ang una niyang nakahalikang lalaki sa buong buhay niya dahil nga no boyfriend since birth ang dalaga. Bumilib din kami kay Paulo dahil hindi naman siya nag-take advantage kay Ritz maski na alam nitong first timer ang dalaga. Napapanood pa rin ang The Promise Of Forever sa Kapamilya Gold ng ABS-CBN.

