Julia Montes na-shock nang magkagulo ang mga Pinoy sa isang mall sa Dubai By Reggee Bonoan Bandera



HINDI makapaniwala si Julia Montes na marami palang nakakikilala sa kanya sa Dubai. Siya kasi ang special guest sa pagbubukas ng bagong branch ng Bench sa Al Ghurair Mall. Pinadalhan kami ng mga video at litrato ng handler ni Julia na si Mac Merla ng Cornerstone Entertainment at napanood nga namin ang mga kababayang Pinoy na isinisigaw ang pangalan ng aktres. Talagang napuno ang una at ikalawang palapag ng nasabing mall. Kuwento sa amin ni Mac sa pamamagitan ng Facebook chat, “Grabe! Overwhelming ang supporta ng Filipino community dito sa amin! Napakadaming tao na pumunta para sa store opening ng Bench dito sa Al Ghurair Mall. “They invited Julia to be part of the opening dahil siya ang pinakagusto ng mga franchisees dito. Lumipad kami nu’ng Wednesday and nag event noong Thursday October 26, 6PM. “At first sinabi sa akin ni Julia ‘Kuya Mac, pupuntahan ba ako ng mga tao mamaya?’ Sabi ko, siyempre ‘oo naman!’ Hanggang sa time na ng event marami na nagsasabi sa akin na napakadaming tao but ayaw ko maniwala hanggat hindi ko nakikita. “Nagulat ako ng sinendan ako ng pictures ng nga organizers na sobrang dami ngang tao! Sabi sa akin ng organizers na ito raw ang pinakamalaking crowd for an event sa history ng Al Ghurair mall kaya even mga executives na ibang lahi ng mall kailangan na tumulong sa security dahil sa dami ng tao! Overwhelming talaga!” Mga damit ang ineendorso ni Julia at hindi underwear kaya hindi siya nakikita sa mga billboard ng Bench.

Loyal daw talaga ang aktres sa lahat ng produktong ini-endorso niya, “Oo sobrang loyal nito (Julia) sa brand. Sa Belo nga sinabi niya kay Dra. Vicki Belo na hindi siya lilipat. Kahit may offer ang ibang clinic at babayaran siya ayaw niya. Mahalaga kay Julia ang loyalty. “Sabi niya kay Dra. Belo na ikaw ang nagtiwala sa akin noong wala pa akong career kaya hindi kita iiwan,” pahayag sa amin ng handler ni Julia. Anyway, may bagong teleserye si Julia sa ABS-CBN, ang Asintado mula sa Dreamscape Entertainment kasama sina Lorna Tolentino, Paulo Avelino, Agot Isidro, Aljur Abrenica, Shaina Magdayao at Cherry Pie Picache mula sa direksyon nina Jojo Saguin, Onat Diaz at Lino Cayetano.

