Empoy nakarami kay Shy, 14 beses naghalikan sa ‘Barker’ By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

TAWANG-TAWA kay Empoy Marquez ang ilang kakilala naming nakapanood na ng “The Barker” sa SM City Marilao dahil nakailang beses daw pala nitong nahalikan ang leading lady niyang si Shy Carlos. Oo nga, binilang namin ang kissing scene nina Empoy at Shy sa pelikula na umabot sa pito at iba pa ‘yung ipinakitang bloopers na umabot din sa mahigit pito kaya kung susumahin ay 14 beses naghalikan ang dalawa. Feeling nga namin ay ginudtaym ni direk Dennis Padilla si Empoy na halikan nang halikan si Shy kasi in fairness ay game naman ang aktres dahil comedy naman ang pelikula at hindi rin naman siya nakaramdam na inaabuso siya ng kanyang leading man. Kuwento ng mga kakilala naming nakapanood sa SM City Marilao, marami raw tao nu’ng nanood sila sa first day ng “The Barker” mula sa Blank Pages Productions at Viva films. Kaya ang balik-tanong sa amin ay ano pa ang next projects ng komedyante pagkatapos ng “The Barker”, sa pagkakaalam namin, may teleserye sila ni Alessandra de Rossi sa ABS-CBN bukod pa sa isa pang pelikulang gagawin niya sa Star Cinema.

