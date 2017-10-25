Kris pinatunayang may ‘asim’ pa; dumami pa ang trabaho

LARAWAN ng masayang pamilya ang mag-iinang Kris Aquino, Joshua at Bimby base na rin sa mga litratong nakita namin sa Instagram.

Sa malaking kama ni Kris lagi ang bonding moment nila ng kanyang mga anak tulad nang ipinost niya noong Linggo.

Caption ni Kris sa isang IG photo niya, “Thank You God na pinanggigigilan pa ko ni Kuya Josh & Bimb.

I’m blessed because naaaliw pa rin sila sa slumber party Saturdays namin & that they were so patient letting me finish all my thanksgiving prayers in Baclaran earlier on our way home after MOA & Bacoor.

“Super grateful because work is STRAIGHT next week: for a bank I TRUST 100% & I’m so fulfilled to be associated with; a new Faves & Finds webisode for @nbsalert; and finally the reveal of our new endorsement for our TRUE HOME internet service provider & the international roaming I use to stay connected w/ all of you when we travel.

“Plus the @iflix.ph pitching for my long awaited project for them. YES, I needed to survive the year of closed doors for me to cherish all the blessings God is sending our way it’s a quiet Sunday for me, literally because I need to REST my voice. To all who said you pray for my family & me- I am sending you my LOVE & eternal appreciation! Good Night.”

Nitong Lunes, Okt. 23 hanggang 26 ay may charity bazaar for Pediatric Cancer Patients si Kris na gaganapin sa Brixton Building, Brixton Street, Kapitolyo, Pasig City.

Say ni Kris, “1 of my trusted decorators @rossyrojales of @heiminteriors asked me to support their advocacy for children battling cancer it was perfect timing because we organized our home & I saw how blessed we’ve been & I could wholeheartedly part w/ many of my clothes & bags to help them reach their fund raising goal.

“Once you’ve personally witnessed how cancer can take the life of someone you love, your compassion for those who want to win over cancer is awakened for life. Special thanks to @alvingagui & @itshanzng for coordinating w/ the Heim Group. Please keep Alvin’s dad’s full recovery in your prayers?

“So proud of how good a son Alvin’s been in helping his Mom care for his Dad. Alvin has been in my life & has been a LOYAL part of our family for 13 years, so his well-being really means a lot to us. (I promised Rossy this post but now I’m going back to read then sleep, a big component of my ability to do a good job is to have a well-rested voice, it’s a minimal talking Sunday for super madaldal me.”

Last Monday ay back to work na si Kris sa panibago niyang endorsement na isang bangko base na rin sa post niya.

“Super FULL DAY. Excited to be working for the 1st time w/ Direk @aalixjr for a project i prayed for w/ our country’s number 1 bank. Starting my day w/ a new discovery for us busy adults to get good nutrition.

“For all of us it’s time to #UPYOURGALING! God bless us all w/ a PRODUCTIVE WEEK! Happy Monday. Styled, dressed, prettified, and READY. Because we find ways. Have a meaningful & productive Monday- on my way to my location.”

Dito napatunayan na maski hindi napapanood sa telebisyon si Kris ay marami pa ring nagtitiwala sa kanya bilang endorser.