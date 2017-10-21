Bandera Lotto Results, October 20, 2017 Bandera

LOTTO GAME COMBINATIONS DRAW DATE JACKPOT WINNERS Megalotto 6/45 45-20-41-28-33-12 10/20/2017 31,339,551.00 0 4Digit 9-9-3-4 10/20/2017 180,681.00 6 Suertres Lotto 11AM 7-8-7 10/20/2017 4,500.00 511 Suertres Lotto 4PM 0-9-0 10/20/2017 4,500.00 389 Suertres Lotto 9PM 6-2-1 10/20/2017 4,500.00 1159 EZ2 Lotto 9PM 24-07 10/20/2017 4,000.00 637 EZ2 Lotto 11AM 20-25 10/20/2017 4,000.00 278 EZ2 Lotto 4PM 10-19 10/20/2017 4,000.00 426 Ultra Lotto 6/58 26-43-24-35-14-57 10/20/2017 52,510,527.00 0

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.