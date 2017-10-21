Angel kay Neil Arce: Wala akong ibang gustong makasama, siya na! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

UMAASA si Angel Locsin na pang-forever na nga ang relasyon nila ng kanyang rumored boyfriend na si Neil Arce. Inamin ng Kapamilya actress na napakaespesyal si Neil sa buhay niya. Pag-amin pa ng dalaga, “Yes, exclusively dating (kami ni Neil). He’s very special to me at wala naman akong ibang gustong makasama (sa buhay) kundi siya.” “Happy kami kung ano kami. We’re very happy. Hindi kami nagmamadali pero sigurado naman kami sa isa’t isa,” dagdag pa ni Angel. Kamakailan, inamin din ng aktres na nagpapalitan na sila ng “I love you” ni Neil, pero aniya wala pang label ang kanilang relasyon. Maging si Neil ay very open sa pagmamahal niya kay Angel at ipinagdarasal din niya na sana’y sila na nga ang magkatuluyan sa huli.

