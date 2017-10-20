Mati, Davao Oriental 7 beses nilindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pitong magkakasunod na lindol ang yumanig sa Mati City, Davao Oriental Huwebes ng gabi, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Naramdaman ang magnitude 4.0 alas-9:31 ng gabi at ang sentro nito ay siyam na kilometro sa silangan ng Mati at lalim na 12 kilometro. Nagdulot ito ng Intensity IV sa Mati.

Nasundan ito alas-9:45 ng gabi at ang sentro ay limang kilometro sa Mati at lalim na 18 kilometro. Nagresulta ito sa Intensity II sa Mati.

Alas-10:19 ng gabi ng maramdaman ang magnitude 2.9 lindol. Ang sentro nito ay 39 kilometro at lalim na isang kilometro. Nagdulot ito ng Intensity III sa Mati.

Makalipas ang apat na minuto ay naramdaman ang magnitude 2.4 lindol at ang sentro nito ay 15 kilometro sa Mati at lalim na 10 kilometro. Nagdulot ito ng Intensity II sa Mati.

Alas-10:35 ng gabi ng maramdaman ang magnitude 3.2. Ang sentro nito ay 34 kilometro sa silangan ng Mati at lalim na isang kilometro. Nagdulot ito ng Intensity III sa Mati.

Magnitude 2.5 naman ang sumunod alas-10:38 ng gabi. Ang sentro nito ay 25 kilometro sa Mati at may lalim na apat na kilometro. Intensity II ang nilikha nito sa siyudad.

Alas-11:10 ng gabi naman naramdaman ang magnitude 2.9 lindol. Ang sentro nito ay pitong kilometro sa silangan ng Mati at lalim na 19 kilometro.

Nagresulta ito sa Intensity III paggalaw sa Mati.

