P38M nasungkit sa Mandaluyong

Isang mananaya sa Mandaluyong City ang nanalo ng P38.9 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Pinatubo street. Siya ang pumili sa mga lumabas na numerong 22-15-01-28-11-06.

Ang nanalo ay mayroong isang taon para kunin ang kanyang premyo sa main office ng PCSO sa Mandaluyong.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P11,270 ang 82 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P290 ang napanalunan ng 2,468 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 30,644 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

