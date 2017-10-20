Boy sa 62nd b-day: Sa bahay lang, magluluto ng pansit!

SA darating na Okt. 29 ay 62 na ang King of Talk na si Boy Abunda.
Walang planong mag-celebrate nang bongga si Kuya Boy kahit na nga kayang-kaya naman niyang mag-host ng malaking party.
“I stay home, nagluluto kami ng pansit, nagluluto kami ng kung ano ang mayroon pero ang importante mayroong pagsasalu-saluhan. Pero hosting big parties, wala. Pero a lot of my friends hosts dinners for me,” ang pahayag ng TV host sa isang panayam.
Napakagandang regalo naman daw para sa kanyang kaarawan ang magandang bentahan ng kanyang librong “It’s Like This” mula ng ABS-CBN Publishing.
“I don’t know what good I did in the past to deserve all the blessings pero I am humbled sa suportang patuloy na ibinibigay ng ating mga kababayan sa aking libro,” sabi pa ni Kuya Boy.
Kamakailan ay ginanap naman ang Best Nanay Awards ng Make Your Nanay Proud na isa sa mga adbokasiya ng TV host para sa mas magandang relasyon ng mga anak sa kanilang magulang.
Panghuling mensahe ni Kuya Boy, “Kung patuloy ka magpapaalala sa mga bata, sa mga anak, na ipagpatuloy ang pamumuhay that will make our mothers proud eh palagay ko mas maganda ang mundong ito.”
