Ilocos Sur niyanig ng magnitude 5.1 lindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.1 ang Ilocos Sur ngayong hapon. Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.1 ang Ilocos Sur ngayong hapon. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology naramdaman ang lindol alas-3:06 ng hapon. Ang sentro nito ay 35 kilometro sa kanluran ng Santa Catalina. May lalim itong 25 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Nagdulot ito ng paggalaw na Intensity IV sa Magsingal, Ilocos Sur at Bangued, Abra. Intensity III naman sa Vigan City, Santa at San Esteban sa Ilocos Sur; Pasuquin, Solsona at Carasi sa Ilocos Norte, Tuguegarao sa Cagayan at Flora sa Apayao. Intensity II naman sa Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur at Kapangan, Benguet. Nagbabala ang Phivolcs na posibleng magkaroon ng aftershock ang pagyanig na ito.

