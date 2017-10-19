Rating ng Duterte government bumaba-SWS

Bumaba ang bilang ng mga nasisiyahan sa gobyernong Duterte, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Stations. Bumaba ang bilang ng mga nasisiyahan sa gobyernong Duterte, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Stations. Nakapagtala ng net satisfaction rating na 58 porsyento ang gobyerno (71 porsyentong nasisiyahan, 13 hindi nasisiyahan, 16 undecided), mas mababa sa 64 porsyento na nakuha nito sa survey noong Hunyo. Ito ang pinakamababang nakuha ng gobyerno mula ng manungkulan si Pangulong Duterte noong nakaraang taon. Pinakamababa ang nakuha ng gobyerno sa National Capital Region (51 porsyento), na sinundan ng iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (52 porsyento), Visayas (57 porsyento) at pinakamataas sa Mindanao (74 porsyento). Pinakamataas ang nakuha ng gobyerno sa pagtulong sa mahihirap (67 porsyento) na sinundan ng pagbibigay ng proteksyon sa kalikasan (58 porsyento), pagtatanggol sa teritoryo ng bansa (52) at paglikha ng trabaho (50). Sumunod naman ang pamamahagi ng lupa sa mga magsasaka (49), paglaban sa terorismo (47), pagbibigay ng proteksyon sa karapatang pantao (46), at pakikipagrelasyon sa ibang bansa (40). Nakakuha naman ng 38 porsyento ang gobyerno sa pakikipagkasundo sa mga rebeldeng Muslim at sinundan ng pagsugpo sa graft and corruption (35), pakikipagkasundo sa mga rebelde (35), paglaban sa krimen (30), pagtiyak na walang pamilyang nagugutom (29), pagbawi sa nakaw na yaman ng mga Marcos (28), pagresolba sa trapik (22), pagresolba sa extrajudicial killings (22), at pagtiyak na hindi tataas ang presyo ng bilihin (21). Ang survey ay ginawa noong Setyembre 23-27 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents. Mayroon itong error of margin na plus/minus 2.5 porsyento.

