Daniel Matsunaga, 20 year-old Polish model mag-on na nga ba?

May dapat bang magselos now that Daniel Matsunaga is dating model Karolina Pisarek, a 20-year-old who hails from Poland.

Ayon sa report ng ABS-CBN, kinumpirma na ni Daniel ang kanyang relasyon sa nasabing modelo, sa ginanap na press conference para sa pelikulang “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted.”

Noong 2015, tinanghal na runner-up ang modelong si Pisarek “Top Model,” Poland’s spin-off ng “America’s Next Top Model.” Siya ay 17-anyos lang noong sumali sa nasabing kompetisyon.

Kahit wala pang photo na magkasama ang dalawa, madalas mag-comment ang isa’t isa sa kanilang mga post sa social media.