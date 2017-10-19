‘Bes And The Beshies’ tawanan mula simula hanggang ending By Jun Nardo Bandera

WALANG patid na katatawanan ang handog ng “Bes And The Beshies” na pinagbibidahan nina Ai Ai delas Alas, Carmi Martin, Beauty Gonzales at Zsa Zsa Padilla. Bumigay sila nang husto sa kanilang mga eksena kaya aliw na aliw ang mga nakapanood sa premiere night nu’ng Martes sa Cinema 3 ng SM Megamall. Walang sapawan, walang nakawan ng eksena sa apat na bida. Lahat sila ay may kanya-kanyang moments hindi lang sa pagpapatawa kungdi sa pagpapaiyak din! Iba’t ibang klaseng ng emosyon din kasi ang ipinamalas ng apat. Pero kahit nag-i-emote sila eh, nakakatawa pa rin ang kanilang mga eksena kaya mula simula hanggang ending ay hagalpakan lang ang mga tao sa sinehan. Hiyawan at palakpakan din ang manonood sa arya ni Ai Ai nang matuklasan ang sikreto ng anak na ginampanan ni Nikko Natividad. Si Beauty naman, may mga mura mang lumalabas sa dayalog niya, hindi offensive ang kanyang mga hirit. Consistent din ang puntong Bisaya ni Zsa Zsa na martir na asawa ang role habang si Carmi naman, super-landing kabit ang karakter na patok na patok din sa mga tao. Grade B ang ibinigay ng Cinema Evaluation Board sa “BATB” mula sa Cineko Productions. Ito’y sa ilalim ng direksyon ni Joel Lamangan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.