Maine ibubuking ang mga sikreto sa librong ‘I Am That Girl’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

GAGANAPIN ang book launch at signing ng libro ni Maine Mendoza na “Yup, I Am That Girl” sa Oct 26, sa Trinoma Activity Center, 5 p.m.. Inihayag ang balita sa Instagram ng manager niyang si Rams David. 1 p.m. ang simula ng registration at 5 to 8 p.m. ang event. Isa ang mother ni Maine na si Mary Ann Mendoza sa unang nakabasa sa book ng anak. Lalo niyang hinangaan si Maine nang mabasa ang libro at nangakong patuloy nilang susuportahan ang career ng dalaga kahit anong mangyari. Siyempre, natuwa ang solid fans ni Meng sa bagong achievement ng kanilang idolo. Patunay lang daw ang book na marami siyang talento and take note, wala raw ghost writer ang dalaga, huh! Bago ang book launching at signing, kulang na lang ay hilahin ng AlDub Nation ang mga raw para maging Sabado na dahil mapapanood na nila ang unang telemovie ng phenomenal loveteam produced ng Eat Bulaga, ang Love Is.

