Motor nahulog sa tulay;1 patay, 1 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang isang 17-anyos na lalaki at sugatan ang isang binatilyo matapos mahulog ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa isang tulay sa Pidigan, Abra, Martes ng gabi. Patay ang isang 17-anyos na lalaki at sugatan ang isang binatilyo matapos mahulog ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa isang tulay sa Pidigan, Abra, Martes ng gabi. Binawian ng buhay ang driver ng motor na si Ricardo Teneza Jr. habang nilulunasan sa ospital Miyerkules ng madaling-araw, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Patuloy namang ginagamot ang angkas niyang si John Neri Sumolong, 15, dahil sa tinamong sugat at bali sa kanang paa. Naganap ang insidente sa bahagi ng Abra-Ilocos Road na sakop ng Brgy. Naguirayan, dakong alas-11. Nahulog mula sa tulay doon ang sinakyang motorsiklo nina Teneza at Sumolong, at bumagsak sa irrigation canal na 3 hanggang 5 metro ang lalim, ayon sa ulat. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na galing sa pakikipag-inuman ang dalawa, ayon sa pulisya. (John Roson)

