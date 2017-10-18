Akihiro Blanco lumayas na sa TV5, sinalo ni Mother Lily By Jun Nardo Bandera

UNANG salang sa Regal movie ng dating TV5 discovery na si Akihiro Blanco matapos ang kontrata sa Kapatid Network. Nasa cast siya ngayon ng Barbie Forteza at Ken Chan starrer na “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” at talagang pinili siya nina Mother Lily at Roselle Monteverde para sa project na ito. Isa na kasing sports channel ang TV5 pero nagpaalam naman siya nang maayos bago lumipad sa ibang network. “Pag-alis ko du’n, good naman lahat ng nangyari. Thankful din naman ako dahil nagka-work ako doon,” sey ni Akihiro sa presscon ng “TTIBS” Hiwa-hiwalay man sila ng kasamahan sa TV5, kapag may oras na magsama ay ginagawa nila. “Sa ngayon, kailangan na naming umiba ng work. Natutuwa rin ako na meron na silang mga trabaho kaht hiwa-hiwalay na kami. “Pero wala pa rin kaming pinagbago kahit bihira na kaming magkita-kita,” rason ni Akihiro.

