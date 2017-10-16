Bagong bagyo binabantayan ng Pagasa

Isang bagong bagyo ang inaasahang papasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility ngayong araw. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ang bagyo na may international name na Lan ay tatawaging Paolo pagpasok nito sa PAR. Bago magtanghali noong Lunes ang bagyo ay nasa layong 1070 kilometro sa silangan ng Surigao City. Ngayong umaga ito ay inaasahang was allaying 800 kilometro sa silangan ng Surigao City. May hangin ito na umaabot sa 65 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis at pagbugsong 80 kilometro bawat oras. Sa pagtataya ng PAGASA ang bagyo ay hindi magla-landfall kung magpapatuloy ang pag-usad nito ng 11 kilometro pakanluran-hilagang kanluran. Inaasahan naman na magdala ng pag-ulan ang bagyong ito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.