Sunday, October 15, 2017 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading: Isaiah 25:6-10 2nd Reading: Philippians 4:12-14,19-20 Gospel: Matthew 22:1-14

Jesus went on speaking to the chief priests and elders in parables: “This story throws light on the kingdom of heaven. A king celebrated the wedding of his son. He sent his servants to call the invited guests to the wedding feast, but the guests refused to come.

“Again he sent other servants ordering them to say to the invited guests: ‘I have prepared a banquet, slaughtered my fattened calves and other animals, and now everything is ready; come then, to the wedding feast.’ But they paid no attention and went away, some to their fields, and others to their work. While the rest seized the servants of the king, insulted them and killed them.

“The king became angry. He sent his troops to destroy those murderers and burn their city. Then he said to his servants: ‘The wedding banquet is prepared, but the invited guests were not worthy. Go, then, to the crossroads and invite everyone you find to the wedding feast.’

The parable we read in part today ends with the punishment of one guest found improperly dressed for the banquet. The master made an issue of this detail even though the guy was poor and he was only a last minute substitute. God is as intolerant when it comes to discipline in religious observance.

Let’s talk about some details of our religious observance at Mass. Many years ago, a controversy arose regarding the holding of hands while reciting the Lord’s Prayer at Mass. The Cebu Archdiocese Liaison officer at that time was against it because it is not in the rubrics. The Chairman of the Commission on Worship at that time shrugged it off as a non-issue. He said that if holding hands would help people pray better such should be tolerated.

The 20th National Meeting of Diocesan Directors of Liturgy held from September 12 – 16, 2005 under the guidance of the then Palo Archbishop Pedro Dean took up the same issue. The assembly issued a prohibition against “indecorous” movements or bodily gestures at Mass such as the holding of hands during the praying of the Our Father.

The doctrine behind not holding hands at the Lord’s Prayer is filial recourse. One doesn’t hold hands with others so he’d stand alone before God in total submission without depending upon any other. This is not to water down the communitarian aspect of the Liturgy. There is proper time for this, that is, at the showing of the sign of peace. The Liturgy is like a big show we perform to God as a community. It is a holy show. The minimum expected is “order in choreography”. –(Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

