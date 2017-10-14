Madlang pipol kanya-kanyang hula sa The Good Son By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

ANG driver ba ng mga Buenavidez na si Dado (Jeric Raval) ang tunay na ama ni Calvin (Nash Aguas) sa seryeng The Good Son? Masyado kasing concerned si Jeric sa anak nina Olivia (Eula Valdez) at Victor (Albert Martinez) kapag masama ang pakiramdam o kaya kapag nagkukulong siya sa kuwarto at umiinom pa pala ng sleeping pills. May eksenang itinakbo sa ospital si Calvin dahil na-overdose at masinsinang nag-uusap sina Dado at Olivia at napahawak ang driver sa kamay ng amo niya sabay iwas. Ilang beses sinabihan ni Olivia ang driver nilang si Dado na wala siyang pakialam sa pamilya nila at dapat alam nito kung hanggang saan lang siya. Ito ang usapan ng mga nanonood ng The Good Son dahil posibleng si Jeric daw ang lumason kay Victor para mabaling sa kanya ang atensyon ni Olivia. Lalo namang lumiliit ang mundong ginagalawan nina Joseph at Enzo (Jerome Ponce) ngayong parte na sila ng iisang basketball team. Huwag palampasin ang The Good Son gabi-gabi sa Primetime Bida handog ng Dreamscape Entertainment.

