Bagyong Odette lalabas sa Sabado By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sa Sabado inaasahang lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Odette.

Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration inaasahang aakyat sa kategoryang tropical storm ang bagyo bago ito nag-landfall kagabi (Huwebes) sa Cagayan.

Kahapon ang bagyo ay mayroong hangin na umaabot sa 55 kilometro bawat oras at pagbugsong 65 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 30 kilometro bawat oras pakanluran.

Ngayong umaga ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 50 kilometro sa Laoag, Ilocos Norte. Bukas (Sabado) ay nasa layong 575 kilometro na ito sa Laoag.

Kahapon itinaas ang tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 sa Batanes, Cagayan kasama na ang Babuyan group of Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte at Ilocos Sur.

