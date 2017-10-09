Xander Ford sasagot sa mga intriga sa #ShowbizLive By Djan Magbanua

Makakasama ngayong Miyerkules sa #ShowbizLive ang isa sa pinag-usapan, pinagtsi-tsimisan at iniintrigang showbiz personalities lately, walang iba kundi si Xander Ford, formerly known as Marlou Arizola. Nagbago ang mundo ni Marlou matapos siyang pumayag na sumailalim sa plastic surgery para mabago ang itsura niya. At mula nang i-reveal ang bago niyang mukha, nagbago rin ang kanyang personalidad bilang si Xander Ford na ngayon ay tinitilian ng marami. Kasabay ng mga paghanga, kaliwa’t kanan din ang natanggap niyang mga reaksyon sa ginawa niyang desisyon. May mga hindi natuwa, may mga nagsabing buhay nya yun at hayaan siya at meron naman ding natawa lang. At nito ngang ilang araw, may nagsasabi na dahil pogi na siya ay tila lumaki na raw ang ulo o yumabang na. Lahat yan ay sasagutin ni Xander at iba pang mga intrigang binabato sa kanya sa #ShowbizLive, Miyerkules alas-8 ng gabi, LIVE sa Facebook pages ng Inquirer.net at Bandera. Kasabay din siyang mapapakinggan sa Radyo Inquirer 990 AM at mapapanood sa Radyo Inquirer 990 Television.

