Operasyon kay Xander Ford pinaka-successful na make-over sa Pinas

KUNG pagbabasihan ang kanyang hitsura ngayon, the height na yatang matatawag ang total transformation that has made Xander Ford look dashing now kumpara noong Marlou Arizala pa siya.
Unlike other cosmetic makeovers that we know, ang kay Marlou-Xander na yata ang masasabing pinakamatagumpay. A triumph of science. A fulfillment of a lifetime dream.
Pero bubusina lang kami sa kanyang mga tagahanga, baka kasi masaling namin ang kanilang damdamin kundi man ang pangarap din nilang mamaalam sa kanilang mga hitsura to make way for their much better-looking selves.
Xander Ford. On its auditory basis ay obvious na Kakanluranin ang dating ng kanyang pangalan. Let your imagination run even wilder ay iisipin mong isa siyang modernong knight in shining armor out to save a damsel in distress.
Kaso, mukhang mapaglalaruan ang pangalang Xander Ford.
Ang “Xander” ba ay pinaikling “XAND-pap-ER” from the root word “sandpaper” (papel de liha) na maaaring ginamit para kuminis ang kanyang dating mukhang tila ti-nubuan ng pinipig?
At huwag lang din sanang ma-misspell ang Ford, transposing the letters “o” and “r” otherwise it would read “Frod” sounds like FRAUD.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94