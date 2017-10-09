Operasyon kay Xander Ford pinaka-successful na make-over sa Pinas

KUNG pagbabasihan ang kanyang hitsura ngayon, the height na yatang matatawag ang total transformation that has made Xander Ford look dashing now kumpara noong Marlou Arizala pa siya.

Unlike other cosmetic makeovers that we know, ang kay Marlou-Xander na yata ang masasabing pinakamatagumpay. A triumph of science. A fulfillment of a lifetime dream.

Pero bubusina lang kami sa kanyang mga tagahanga, baka kasi masaling namin ang kanilang damdamin kundi man ang pangarap din nilang mamaalam sa kanilang mga hitsura to make way for their much better-looking selves.

Xander Ford. On its auditory basis ay obvious na Kakanluranin ang dating ng kanyang pangalan. Let your imagination run even wilder ay iisipin mong isa siyang modernong knight in shining armor out to save a damsel in distress.

Kaso, mukhang mapaglalaruan ang pangalang Xander Ford.

Ang “Xander” ba ay pinaikling “XAND-pap-ER” from the root word “sandpaper” (papel de liha) na maaaring ginamit para kuminis ang kanyang dating mukhang tila ti-nubuan ng pinipig?

At huwag lang din sanang ma-misspell ang Ford, transposing the letters “o” and “r” otherwise it would read “Frod” sounds like FRAUD.