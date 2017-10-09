Nagkaayos na: Pagiging transman ni Jake Zyrus tanggap na ni Lola Tess By Cristy Fermin Bandera

NANOOD ng concert ni Jake Zyrus ang kanyang lola, ang kanyang Nanay Tess, ang tunay na nagpakahirap sa kanyang pangarap na makilalang singer. Nang tawagan ni Jake ang kanyang Nanay Tess ay ganito raw ang nangyari, “Hindi niya po ako mabosesan nu’ng una, kaya ang sabi ko sa lola ko, ‘Ako po ang batang tinuturuan n’yo nu’n ng kundiman!’ “Ayun, nakilala niya na agad ako, kaya ang sabi niya, ‘Naku, magpunta ka nga dito, dalawin mo ako!’ Sabi ko, e, hindi ko siya dadalawin, magkikita kami sa mismong concert night ko, ipasusundo ko siya,” kuwento ni Jake Zyrus. At nu’ng nakaraang Biyernes nga nang gabi ay nasa Music Museum si Nanay Tessie, nanood ito sa concert ng kanyang apo, masayang-masaya ang transman dahil sa wakas ay tapos na ang giyera ng pagkontra sa kanyang desisyon ng kanyang lola. Magaling pa ring performer si Charice Pempengco. Naglantad man siya ng tunay niyang kasa-rian bilang si Jake Zyrus ay hindi mabubura ang talentong naging hagdan niya sa tagumpay.

