Tumbok Karera Tips, October 08, 2017 (@METRO TURF ) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Buenos Aires; TUMBOK – (7) Endless Rose; LONGSHOT – (2) My Priviledge

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Brennero/Eugene Onegin; TUMBOK – (4) Nerissa; LONGSHOT – (5) Magic Square/Cleave Ridge

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Mapangunawa; TUMBOK -(3) Kissing Bandit; LONGSHOT – (1) Congrats Sister

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Beautiful Lady; TUMBOK – (3) Yes I Can; LONGSHOT – (2) Secret Kingdom/Neversaygoodbye

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Victorious Colt; TUMBOK – (4) Golden Velvet; LONGSHOT – (5) Miss American Pie

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Simply Believe; TUMBOK -(2) Secret Weapon; LONGSHOT – (4) Little Kitty

Race 7 : PATOK – (4) Power Hook; TUMBOK – (6) Extravagant Woman; LONGSHOT – (8) Quick Lightning

Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Here And Beyond; TUMBOK – (2) Follow Me; LONGSHOT – (1) Nobody But You

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Calm Like Dew; TUMBOK – (7) Leron Leron Sinta/Ilovehenry; LONGSHOT – (6) Masumax/Sea Master

Race 10 : PATOK – (3) Ring Success; TUMBOK – (4) Don Ronaldo; LONGSHOT – (5) Sharp Look/Kay Tagalog

Race 11 : PATOK – (6) Batang Highlander; TUMBOK – (7) Whatzap; LONGSHOT – (5) Fascinating Dixie

Race 12 : PATOK – (5) Tanforan; TUMBOK -(1) Casino Royale; LONGSHOT – (6) Barcelona

Race 13 : PATOK – (7) Gutsy Girl; TUMBOK – (3) Skymarshall; LONGSHOT – (5) Big Scoop

