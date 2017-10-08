Tumbok Karera Tips, October 08, 2017 (@METRO TURF )

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Buenos Aires; TUMBOK – (7) Endless Rose; LONGSHOT – (2) My Priviledge
Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Brennero/Eugene Onegin; TUMBOK – (4) Nerissa; LONGSHOT – (5) Magic Square/Cleave Ridge
Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Mapangunawa; TUMBOK -(3) Kissing Bandit; LONGSHOT – (1) Congrats Sister
Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Beautiful Lady; TUMBOK – (3) Yes I Can; LONGSHOT – (2) Secret Kingdom/Neversaygoodbye
Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Victorious Colt; TUMBOK – (4) Golden Velvet; LONGSHOT – (5) Miss American Pie
Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Simply Believe; TUMBOK -(2) Secret Weapon; LONGSHOT – (4) Little Kitty
Race 7 : PATOK – (4) Power Hook; TUMBOK – (6) Extravagant Woman; LONGSHOT – (8) Quick Lightning
Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Here And Beyond; TUMBOK – (2) Follow Me; LONGSHOT – (1) Nobody But You
Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Calm Like Dew; TUMBOK – (7) Leron Leron Sinta/Ilovehenry; LONGSHOT – (6) Masumax/Sea Master
Race 10 : PATOK – (3) Ring Success; TUMBOK – (4) Don Ronaldo; LONGSHOT – (5) Sharp Look/Kay Tagalog
Race 11 : PATOK – (6) Batang Highlander; TUMBOK – (7) Whatzap; LONGSHOT – (5) Fascinating Dixie
Race 12 : PATOK – (5) Tanforan; TUMBOK -(1) Casino Royale; LONGSHOT – (6) Barcelona
Race 13 : PATOK – (7) Gutsy Girl; TUMBOK – (3) Skymarshall; LONGSHOT – (5) Big Scoop
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94