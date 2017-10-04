PANOORIN: Zsa Zsa Padilla sa pakikipagbalikan sa BF: Lahat ng sinabi ko kinain ko!

Hindi din akalain ni Zsa Zsa Padilla na makikipagbalikan siya sa kanyang BF na si Conrad Onglao. Kwento nya ngayon lang daw nya ito ginawa.

“I think we just gave it another shot. I was the one very hesitant kasi because I was the one who has never done it. Ever. In my whole life. I’ve never broken up with somebody and gone back to the person. It was very difficult for me kasi kailangan kong mag-healing sessions. There was a lot of my past that I have to forgive.

“To come to terms with yung acceptance, na ito yung gusto ko sa buhay ko and I have to stick to my decisions. It took almost a year. I guess kasi may traits kasi ang babae, and I don’t know if you’ll agree with me, na parang ang hirap sa babae yung forgive and forget.

“Me I remember everything and bumabalik ako sa time whenever I want to reference it. Babaeng trait daw yan. Yung binabalikan yung past. Ang hirap para sa amin yung forgive and forget,” ani Zsa Zsa

Panoorin ang panayam sa kanya dito: