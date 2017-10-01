Janine iniwan ang Indonesia para maka-date ni Rayver sa Star Magic Ball By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

TINAWAGAN kami ng isang source para ibalitang dalawa ang kuwartong ipina-reserve ni Rayver Cruz sa Shangri-La Hotel para sa 25th Star Magic Ball kagabi gamit ang kanyang

credit card. Taun-taon daw kasi ay tig-iisang kuwarto lang ang ipinapa-reserve ng handlers ng bawa’t artista o personalidad na dadalo sa Star Magic Ball kaya ang tanong para kanino ang extra room na kinuha ng binata. “Kadalasan naman kasi magtse-check in sila para lang magbihis o ‘yung iba doon na rin nag-o-overnight lalo na kung gigimik pa after the ball,” tsika ng aming source. Tinawagan namin ang ilang taong close kay Janine Gutierrez na nililigawan ngayon ni Rayver at bingo, para kay Janine nga ang isa pang kwarto sa hotel. Nasa Bali, Indonesia si Janine para sa celebration ng kanyang birthday kasama ang mga kaibigan at sa Okt. 3 pa sana ang uwi nila sa Pilipinas ngunit bumalik nga kahapon ng tanghali ang dalaga para samahan si Rayver sa Star Magic Ball. Magdyowa na nga ba sina Rayver at Janine? Kailangan pa bang i-memorize yan!?

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.