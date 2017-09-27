Wala pa akong planong mag-retire pero may oras na gusto ko na!- Boy

NAIISIP na rin daw ni Kuya Boy Abunda ang pagre-retire sa entertainment industry, but he said, hindi pa ito ang tamang panahon para iwan niya ang mundong mahal na mahal niya.

“Wala pa akong plano mag-retire, pero may mga pagkakataon na gusto ko na. Sometimes I talk to myself. Iniisip ko kailan kaya ako makakapagbakasyon ng isang buwan na diretso?” he was quoted as saying sa launching kanyang librong “It’s Like This”.

He added, “ABS-CBN has treated me so well all these years but compare the pagod to the blessings, ang layo. That’s why I’m eternally grateful for all the blessings.”

Sa huli ito ang naging mensahe niya sa kanyang mga supporters kabilang na kami riyan, “I don’t think I will ever retire, pero I want to take a break. When? I don’t know. I will listen to the whisper.”