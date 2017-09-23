Alexander Lee pinapirma na ng exclusive contract ng GMA By Jun Nardo Bandera

Itinali na ng GMA Artist Center ang Korean actor na si Alexander Lee. Pumirma na ng kontrata ang binata sa network na mamahala ng career niya sa bansa with the apptroval of his Korean manager. Ibig sabihin nito, magtatagal pa si Xander sa ibang bansa. Eh, dito, spoiled siya habang nagti-taping ng My Korean Jagiya. Sa totoo lang, binisita siya ng kanyang mga magulang na natutuwa sa treatment sa kanya ng Kapuso Network. Lingid sa kaalaman ng iba, maraming fans ang Korean actor sa bansa mula nang maging bahagi siya ng K-pop band na U-Kiss. Nu’ng bumisita siya sa Pista ng Penafrancia sa Naga City last week, halos dambahin siya ng millenials at meron pa siyang isang fan na halos mahimatay ng malapit kay Xander ayon sa ilang press na sumaksi ng event. Natutuwa rin ang leading man ni Heart Evangelista dahil through the series My Korean Jagiya, naipapaalam niya sa manonood ang Korean culture and a the same time, natututo naman siya ng kulturang Pinoy. Ngayong mag-asawa na sila ni Heart sa series, may chika an gaming source na ayaw mag-topless ni Alexander dahil mas feel daw niya ang bottomless, huh!

