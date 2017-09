Tumbok Karera Tips, September 20, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 – PATOK – (6) Birthday Gift; TUMBOK – (5) Apple Green; LONGSHOT – (1) Tito Arru

Race 2 – PATOK – (4) Board Walk; TUMBOK – (3) Wessfacckol; LONGSHOT – (10) Toinfinitynbeyond

Race 3 – PATOK – (6) Emjay Special; TUMBOK – (1) Seni Seviyorum; LONGSHOT – (2) Popsicle

Race 4 – PATOK – (4) Money Talks; TUMBOK – (6) Palos / Icon; LONGSHOT – (1) Quitek Willy

Race 5 – PATOK – (7) Showtime; TUMBOK -(5) Space Needle; LONGSHOT – (1) Hot And Spicy

Race 6 – PATOK – (2) Kailuphia; TUMBOK – (1) Yes Kitty; LONGSHOT – (7) Melody’s Diamond

Race 7 – PATOK – (5) Thunder Maxx; TUMBOK – (4) Papa Joe; LONGSHOT – (8) Classic Example

Race 8 – PATOK – (2) Twice As Lucky; TUMBOK – (5) Perfect Stroke; LONGSHOT – (3) Gee’s Account

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.