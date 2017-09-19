Impeachment vs Bautista mababasura?

Nagpahiwatig si House committee on justice chairman Rey Umali na maaaring mabasura ang impeachment complaint laban kay Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista. Nagpahiwatig si House committee on justice chairman Rey Umali na maaaring mabasura ang impeachment complaint laban kay Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista.

Ayon kay Umali nabasa na niya ang reklamo at kung susundin ang pamantayan na ginagamit sa impeachment laban kay Pangulong Duterte at Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno ay babagsak ito.

“It maybe dismiss because it did not comply with the requirements of the form,” ani Umali.

Ang ginamit umanong verification form ng mga nagreklamo na sina dating Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto Paras at Atty Ferdinand Topacio ay ang para sa isang reklamo na nakakuha ng 98 kongresistang endorser kaya bagsak ito sa usapin ng sufficiency in form.

Kung sakali man na palusutin, sinabi ni Umali na maaaring lagpak ang reklamo sa sufficiency in substance dahil walang personal knowledge ang mga nagrereklamo sa mga alegasyon laban kay Bautista.

“Its a faulty because it’s not base either on personal knowledge or authentic document,” ani Umali.

Mas maganda umano kung ang naghain na lamang ng reklamo ay ang misis ni Bautista na si Patricia na may alam sa mga umano’y yaman na hindi idineklara ng kanyang asawa sa Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth nito.

“Dapat yung asawa niya ang nag-file para may personal knowledge,” ani Umali.