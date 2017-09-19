Trillanes lumipad pa-Singapore para patunayan na wala siyang mga foreign bank account INQUIRER.net

PERSONAL na lumipad papuntang Singapore si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV noong Lunes para patunayan na hindi totoo ang alegasyon ni Pangulong Duterte na may mga bank account siya sa Singapore.

Ipilabas ng opisina ni Trillanes ang isang video na nagpapakita na nasa loob siya ng DBS bank sa Alexandra branch sa Singapore.

Makikita sa video na pumapasok si Trillanes sa DBS bank na may hawak ng mga dokumento.

Nauna nang pumirma si Trillanes ng waiver para masilip ang umano’y kanyang bank account

