Tumilapon sa motor, lunod sa ilog By John Roson Bandera

Nalunod ang isang lalaki matapos na tumilapon sa sinakyang motor at ma-shoot sa ilog sa Lingayen, Pangasinan, Lunes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala pa sa ospital si Ronald Manuel, 49, isang electronics technician, ngunit di na umabot nang buhay, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-8:50, habang nagmomotorsiklo si Manuel sa dike ng Brgy. Basing. Pauwi si Manuel sa Brgy. Pangapisan North nang mabangga ang kanyang motor sa pader ng flood gate ng dike, kaya tumilapon at nahulog sa ilog, ayon sa ulat. Isinugod siya ng mga pulis at tauhan ng Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council sa Lingayen District Hospital, pero doo’y idineklarang dead on arrival ng doktor. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na bago ang insidente’y nakipag-inuman si Manuel sa isang kaibigan sa Brgy. Malawa, ayon sa pulisya.

