P21 dagdag sahod kulang pa sa pasahe sa MRT

Ayon kay Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao kahit na sa pagsakay sa Metro Rail Transit 3 mula Taft Avenue station hanggang Santolan Avenue station ay kulang ang umento sa sahod. Nagkakahalaga ng P24 ang pasahe rito.

Sinabi ni Casilao na ang dagdag ay gagamitin lamang upang mabawasan ang galit ng mga ordinaryong mangagawa na hanggang ngayon ay umaasa na sila ay magiging regular at mawawala na ang kontraktwalisasyon.

“This measly wage hike will only end up to the possession of usurers, big businesses, the government,” ani Casilao.

Sinabi ni Casilao na lubog na sa utang ang mga mahihirap na mangagawa an siya ring pumapasan sa pagtaas ng bilihin at sa nais na pagtataas ng buwis na isinusulong ng gobyerno.

Paliwanag ni Casilao ang daily productivity ng isang empleyado ay P3,200 malayo sa P512 arawang sahod kasama na ang dagdag na ipatutupad sa Oktobre.

Ang kailangan umano ng bansa ay P750 national minimum wage hike.

“Poor workers need not expect any from the president as he already abandoned his promises for fundamental reforms and he is now on the camp of the oligarchs, we have nothing but our consolidated unity and strength to concretely accomplish these goals,” ani Casilao.

Kulang umano ang P21 dagdag sa arawang sahod sa mga minimum wage earner sa Metro Manila.